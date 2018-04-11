Man dead after Arbroath caravan fire

Have your say

The body of a man has been discovered in a caravan following a fire in Angus.

Emergency services were called Woodley Caravan Park, Arbroath, at 9.50pm on Tuesday.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police said the body of a man was discovered in the caravan and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A joint police and fire investigation will now take place to establish the cause.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.49pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire within a caravan park in Arbroath.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe.”