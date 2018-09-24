Judy Murray snaps up Andy Murray-inspired penguin

Judy Murray has helped a cancer charity raise more than half a million pounds - by snapping up a fibreglass penguin sporting a design inspired by her son Andy's Wimbledon's triumphs.

The tennis coach forked out £10,000 to secure one of 80 life-sized penguins which went under the hammer at fundraising auction for the Maggie's cancer care centre in Dundee.

The Maggie's Penguin Parade saw 80 fibreglass creations display at Dundee's Slessor Gardens over the weekend.

The design was created by illustrator Angela Nisbet, a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee.

The auction, which raised £539,000, was raised at an auction staged at the new V&A Dundee museum on the city's waterfront, where many of the penguins had been on display until recently.

It was the culmination of the Maggie's Penguin Parade, which saw the sculptures installed at locations across Tayside over the summer before being brought together at Slessor Gardens in Dundee at the weekend.

Other designs were inspired by Dundee's football and ice hockey teams, the Dazzle Ships of the First World War, Captain Scott's Dundee-built ship Discovery, the city's publishing history and Dundee Marmalade.

Others were named and designed after St Andrews golfing legend Old Tom Morris and Frankenstein, whose creator Mary Shelley lived in Dundee, and Robert the Bruce.

Maggie's chief executive Laura Lee said: "It has been an inspiring and uplifting way of raising essential funds for our cancer support centre in Dundee while also informing a whole new audience of the free practical and emotional support available at Maggie’s across Scotland and the rest of the UK."

Shirley Linton, chair of the Maggie's Dundee fundraising board, said: "Ever since I first had the idea for a penguin art trail in Dundee I had a feeling it would be special.

“It has been a huge team effort over the last few years, but I am so pleased at how well the penguins have been received and completely humbled by the amount they have raised to help people in Dundee live well with cancer.”