Former Dundee footballer John McGlashan dies aged 50

Tributes have been paid to former Scottish footballer and coach John McGlashan, who has died at the age of 50.

McGlashan grew up a Dundee supporter and realised his lifelong ambition in 1997, signing for his boyhood heroes and helping them to the Scottish First Division championship.

The club wrote on their website: “John McGlashan was “one of our own” as a Dundee boy who lived the dream of pulling on the dark blue and playing his part in a title winning campaign

“The thoughts of everyone at Dens Park are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

McGlashan enjoyed spells with several clubs both north and south of the border, beginning with Montrose in 1988. From there he moved to Millwall before joining Peterborough and then Rotherham before his return north.

After Dundee he signed for Ross County and ended his playing days with a lengthy five-year spell with Arbroath.

He would go on to manage the Red Lichties for a four-year period. Later, while managing Tayport, he would recommend the club sign striker Simon Murray, who currently with Hibs in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Arbroath said in a statement: “We have all been left shocked and saddened by the death of John McGlashan.

“John was an absolute gentleman and a true professional and was a great friend of the club.”