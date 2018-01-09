Angus butcher’s pastry named world Scotch pie champion

An Angus butcher’s shop has been named this year’s world Scotch pie champion.

James Pirie & Son, in the village of Newtyle, beat off competition from more than 80 butchers and bakers to scoop the coveted annual award.

TV presenter Carol Smillie presented the trophy to Alan Pirie, of the winning firm, at the 19th world championship Scotch pie awards held in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Mr Pirie said he was speechless upon receiving the award.

“To have been given the ultimate accolade today and to be able to call our pie the world champion as judged by a panel of experts is just excellent,” he said.

“This award is proof of what I have known for a long time, that the James Pirie & Son team is the best in the land.

“I am really looking forward to the year ahead and to selling more of our champion pies than ever.”

The ceremony came after judges assessed hundreds of products for the competition in November.

Ms Smillie said: “I have announced the winner for three years in a row now and I know what it means to win, so I am delighted for James Pirie & Son and for what the year ahead holds.”

Craig McPhie, president of Scottish Bakers, said: “Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land, and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to our world champion and indeed everyone today taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book.”

