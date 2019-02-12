Two charged over ‘racist remarks’ at Aberdeen v Rangers match

Two men have been charged after allegedly making racially offensive remarks during Aberdeen’s match against Rangers last week.

Officers were made aware of an incident in the South Stand during the game on Wednesday evening by a number of spectators and an inquiry was launched.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal and the men - aged 47 and 57, both from Aberdeen - will appear at the city’s sheriff court at a later date.

Sergeant Ross Geddes said: “I would like to thank those who brought their concerns to our attention and to those who assisted with our investigation.

“Offensive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and anyone who becomes involved in disorder will be dealt with robustly.”