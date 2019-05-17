Three seriously injured in Aberdeenshire crash

An elderly man and woman have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, is also in a serious condition in hospital after the collision on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road on Thursday.

An 82-year-old man was driving a grey Citroen C3 near Mill of Durn when it was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Fiesta at around 3.15pm.

He is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary along with his 83-year-old passenger and the Fiesta driver.

Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2460 of May 16.”

READ MORE: Police search underway to find missing 13-year-old boy















For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.