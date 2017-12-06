Storm Caroline: Rig workers evacuated from North Sea platform

Have your say

Almost 70 offshore workers have been evacuated from a North Sea platform amid fears of damage and destruction as Storm Caroline closes in on the UK.

CNR International Limited said it was taking precautionary measures by evacuating the crew on board the Ninian South platform due to adverse weather conditions and wave heights that could “impact the safety of those on board”.

Almost 70 workers have been evacuated from the Ninan South oil rig in the North Sea near Aberdeen. Picture: SWNS

Ninety personnel had remained on the platform as of last night. Sixty-nine staff had been evacuated.

Remedial work was being carried out on the platform’s “jacket” – the steel support frame of the structure.

The Ninian South platform is located 240 miles from Aberdeen.

READ MORE: No confidence motion in Police Scotland debated in Holyrood

A company spokeswoman said: “The safety of the personnel on board the platform is of paramount importance for the company.”

Winds are forecast to strengthen across parts of Britain today ahead of the arrival of Storm Caroline.

Conditions will start to turn wet and blustery, especially across the UK’s north, before gales hit tomorrow.

Forecasters are expecting the storm – the third named storm of the year – to bring gusts of up to 80mph in northern Scotland.

A yellow “be aware” weather warning is in place for the region, which runs from 8am tomorrow until just before midnight.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Wednesday will see the last of the mild days, with temperatures in double figures, between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

“Overnight, the main feature will be the increase in wind as Caroline starts to come in towards the end of the night.

“At the moment we have a yellow weather warning in place, but it could be upgraded to amber.”

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, while a loss of power in some areas is also possible.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray or large waves.

Snow and falling temperatures are also forecast for parts of Britain later in the week.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Friday for Scotland, Northern Ireland, western England and Wales.

READ MORE: Athletes back ban on Russians competing under their own flag at Winter Olympics