Scots £58m winning lotto ticket was ripped in two and thrown in bin

The winners of a £57.9 million EuroMillions jackpot are retired couple Fred, 67, and Lesley Higgins, 57, from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, Camelot said

The couple scooped the jackpot even though their winning ticket was mistakenly torn in two.

Mr Higgins said: “I handed the ticket over and the young man put it through the machine, telling me it wasn’t a winner.

“He ripped the ticket in two and threw it into the bin, as they would with all non-winning tickets.

“But this time, the terminal produced a chitty which said I needed to retain my ticket and call Camelot. The retailer immediately grabbed it out of the bin and handed it to me, not realising it was a winner before he discarded it!”

He went on: “The ticket had been torn in two but all the numbers were still clear so I took it back home to make the call.

“Lesley was snoozing so I thought I would look at the website to double-check the numbers and sure enough, the first matched, then the second matched, match, match - we had them all!

“When Lesley woke, I explained we had a winning ticket and what had happened.

“I showed her the numbers, asked her to check and she misread them, thinking we were £5.7 million richer rather than an amazing £57 million.

“I felt really calm at that point - I think it was just sinking in - so I then called Camelot and explained what had happened.”

Mr Higgins went on: “I wasn’t ever concerned that we wouldn’t get the money as I knew it was a honest mistake - it just had to be looked at to make sure everything was correct.”

The retired Audi administrator and his wife Lesley, who handed in her notice from her role as account manager at the Montrose Port Authority on Tuesday, chose a brand new Audi Cabriolet as their first purchase.

The couple, who have been married for 35 years, also have dreams of living abroad.

“We had a really comfortable life before the win but we did have dreams of living abroad,” Mr Higgins said.

“We love Gozo, which is where my niece lives, so we always thought we would get somewhere out there.

“But I have to say since we won, I’ve got my eye on somewhere in France and Lesley seems to be looking at property in Barbados.

“I think it might be fun to explore a few places before we commit to buying anything.”

Mr Higgins, who collects Malt Whisky and has around 40 unopened bottles, went on: “It is our wedding anniversary on 20 August and my birthday a couple of days later, so I think a celebration is in order before we decide what comes next.”

The couple bought and checked their winning ticket at Scotmid, High Street, Laurencekirk and the winning EuroMillions numbers from the draw on 10 July were 3, 8, 26, 33, 45 and the two Lucky Stars were 7 and 10.

A Camelot spokesman said a range of security checks had to take place because the ticket was ripped in two.

“We are so glad to be able to pay Fred and Lesley this amazing sum,” he said.

“It is essential that we ensure we are paying the rightful ticket-holder, and in situations like this, it can take a little time for these investigations to be completed.”