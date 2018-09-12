Man who died in Aberdeenshire car crash named

Have your say

A man who died following a two-vehicle collision in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.

The crash happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at its junction with the unclassified road leading to Marykirk about 9:25pm yesterday.

It involved a brown Dacia Duster and a white Ford transit Connect van.

John Alexander Sutherland Stewart, 78, of Marykirk, was driving the SUV and died at the scene.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the van was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Aberdeenshire.