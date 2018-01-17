Former Carillion boss resigns from Aberdeen oil firm

Have your say

Former Carillion chief executive Richard Howson has resigned from an Aberdeen oil services giant.

Mr Howson has stood down from his role as non-executive director with energy firm Wood.

He had separately left Carillion in November, just weeks before it went into administration.

Mr Howson joined Wood - formerly the Wood Group - as a non-executive director in 2016.

Ian Marchant, chairman of John Wood Group PLC, said: “I would like to thank Richard for his contribution over the last two years.”

When Mr Howson was hired in 2016, Mr Marchant said the director’s “extensive experience” at Carillion would “further strengthen the board”.

The move comes as unions reported cases of Carillion workers being laid off across the country as a number of construction projects were stopped, with no certainty over when work would restart.

Workers on most private sector contracts held by the failed construction company will continue to be paid. Bonus payments to directors and former executives have been stopped.

The UK Government has urged banks to deal “swiftly and sympathetically” with small firms caught up in the crisis.

Mr Howson had been due to collect his £660,000-a-year salary and £28,000 in benefits from Carillion until October.

The company went into liquidation on Monday and yesterday the Government ordered a fast-track investigation into directors at the failed construction firm.

