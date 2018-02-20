Aberdeenshire pubs may get extra opening hours to mark royal wedding

Bars in Aberdeenshire may stay open longer on the day of the royal wedding if an application to extend licensing hours is granted by the local licencing board.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to marry on May 19, Aberdeenshire Licensing Board members are being asked to run the rule over a proposal that could see pubs and clubs in the north east being given the same opportunity already handed out by Aberdeen City Council to open for an extra hour to celebrate the royal nuptials.

Set to be a busy day already with both the Scottish and English FA cup finals taking place, drinking establishments in the Aberdeenshire area could be given the chance to capitalise after bars in Aberdeen were already given the green light.

The Central Aberdeenshire Licensing Board will make their decision tomorrow morning in a meeting at the council chambers in Inverurie.

The online agenda, posted by the Clerk to the Board, read: “The divisional licensing boards are asked to consider whether or not to make a determination extending licensed hours on the occasion of the marriage of HRH Prince Harry on Saturday 19 May 2018 and if so to decide what the extended hours should be and whether it should apply to all premises or only to certain specified descriptions of premises.”