Aberdeen airport workers to go on strike in row over pay

Workers at an airport are to take strike action on three days amid a row over pay.

Almost 90 per cent of Unite members rejected the latest wage offer from Aberdeen International Airport.

The union claims it is the second package put to them in the last two years which is below inflation.

Regional officer Wullie Wallace said: “Aberdeen International Airport’s latest derisory pay offer has been emphatically rejected by Unite members.

“The workforce for several years now has received below inflation increases and the company’s idea of rewarding their hardworking employees is by offering more real-terms pay cuts.

“Aberdeen Airport has been investing heavily into improving the airport facilities and amenities. It’s high time for the company to invest in their employees.

“Unite remain open to further discussions with a view to resolving the dispute.”

About 170 workers including security and airfield operations, airside services, firefighters, operations officers and passenger service agents are due to take industrial action.

The 24-hour stoppages are due to take place on July 20, August 2 and August 16.

A spokeswoman for the airport said they were aware of the proposed industrial action.

She added: “We believe we have made an offer that is entirely fair and reasonable, and we are committed to continuing discussions to reach a resolution acceptable to all parties.”