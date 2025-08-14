Braemar Castle staff called the Hollywood star a ‘true gentleman’.

Staff have expressed their shock after Will Ferrell visited a major Scottish tourist attraction.

The American actor and producer, who is best known for films including Anchorman, Step Brothers and Elf, was taken for a tour around Braemar Castle in Aberdeenshire on Thursday morning with his family and friends.

The 58-year-old posed with members of staff who said he was a ‘true gentleman’ and the ‘nicest man’.

Pictures of the Hollywood star alongside staff members were posted on Braemar Castle's social media.

They said: “Can we just get a little bit excited.

“The fabulous Will Ferrell paid us a visit this morning and we may have got a little bit fan girly around him.

“He is the nicest man, as are his family and friends.”

Ferrell ‘so interested’ in work done at Braemar Castle’

“Eve had the best time giving them a tour of the castle,” the post added.

“They say to never meet your idols, but this man was a true gentleman and so interested in our work at Braemar Castle.”

Braemar Castle is a 17th century castle owned by chief of Clan Farquharson, Philip Farquharson.

Ferrell was spotted in Glasgow earlier this week as he got out a taxi with his wife on Miller Street and took selfies with fans.