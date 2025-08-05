Here's what's on in Aberdeen today. placeholder image
Here's what's on in Aberdeen today. | adfoto - stock.adobe.com

What's on in Aberdeen today? 10 things to do in the Granite City on Tuesday, August 5

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:37 BST

Here are 10 things on in Aberdeen today, from kids shows to immersive art experiences.

The circus is in town, with shows on at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Tivoli and more today in Aberdeen.

From Six the Musical to the Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show, there is plenty going on in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 5.

It’s also the last week of Beyond Van Gogh in Aberdeen, which could make it the perfect time to head to the P&J Live to check it out.

Clan Cancer Support, the north-east’s leading cancer support charity, has partnered with Wild in Art for an art trail around the North East, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. The BookBenches can be found at various locations around Aberdeen and the region, with a map available to download for £1.99.

1. BookBench Trail

Circus Vegas is currently in Aberdeen as part of its Scotland-wide tour, with shows running this evening. Under the big-top tent at Aberdeen beach, there will be a variety of circus acts on offer from the Globe of Death - which sees motorcyclists loop around a giant mesh sphere - as well as acrobats, clowns, aerial performers and more.

2. Circus Vegas at Aberdeen Beach

Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show will be at the Tivoli with shows at 12.30pm and 2pm. The production will bring alive the illustrations and music from the world of Tom Gates.

3. Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show at the Tivoli

Run by Scot Free Tours, today there will be a free tour - though donations are encouraged - of Aberdeen City Centre leaving from Mercat Cross on Castle Street from 2pm.

4. Aberdeen Free City Centre Walking Tour

