What's on in Aberdeen today? 10 things to do in the Granite City on Tuesday, August 5

The circus is in town, with shows on at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Tivoli and more today in Aberdeen.
From Six the Musical to the Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show, there is plenty going on in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 5.
1. BookBench Trail
Clan Cancer Support, the north-east’s leading cancer support charity, has partnered with Wild in Art for an art trail around the North East, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. The BookBenches can be found at various locations around Aberdeen and the region, with a map available to download for £1.99.
2. Circus Vegas at Aberdeen Beach
Circus Vegas is currently in Aberdeen as part of its Scotland-wide tour, with shows running this evening. Under the big-top tent at Aberdeen beach, there will be a variety of circus acts on offer from the Globe of Death - which sees motorcyclists loop around a giant mesh sphere - as well as acrobats, clowns, aerial performers and more. | Ben Birchall/PA Wire
3. Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show at the Tivoli
Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show will be at the Tivoli with shows at 12.30pm and 2pm. The production will bring alive the illustrations and music from the world of Tom Gates. | Mark Thompson Productions
4. Aberdeen Free City Centre Walking Tour
Run by Scot Free Tours, today there will be a free tour - though donations are encouraged - of Aberdeen City Centre leaving from Mercat Cross on Castle Street from 2pm. | susanne2688 - stock.adobe.com