Emergency services were called to the scene on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, at around 6pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said the two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent seven appliances and two specialist units to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”