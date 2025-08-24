The incident is now being investigated by Elgin City Football Club.

A Scottish football club has launched an investigation into alleged homophobic abuse at a home game over the weekend.

Elgin City Football Club said it was taking the “strongest possible action” while investigating the abuse at its league game on Saturday where a supporter was ejected from Borough Briggs.

The allegation was made at Borough Briggs during the club’s 4-2 defeat by Edinburgh City in the League Two fixture.

In a statement, the club thanked fans for reporting the incident. Elgin City said a “zero tolerance policy” would be adopted should there be any incidents in the future.

The club said it had “stepped up” stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

The incident is now being investigated by the club, which reminded supporters that “homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law”.

A club statement read: “Elgin City have been made aware of an alleged incident of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Edinburgh City at Borough Briggs yesterday.

“Borough Briggs Stadium should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and the club wishes to be clear that Elgin City have a zero tolerance on any kind of discriminatory abuse.

“Anyone failing to comply with the club policy on anti-discrimination is not welcome at our club.

“We can confirm that a supporter was ejected from the stadium after the alleged incident, and we stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

“The incident that was reported is now being investigated by the club and we will take the strongest action possible against the perpetrator. We would also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law.