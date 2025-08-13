Aberdeenshire crime: Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself within grounds of estate
Officers are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself on an Aberdeenshire estate.
A man was seen exposing himself in the grounds of a country house in Methlick at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, understood to be Haddo House.
Designed by William Adam in 1732 and home to the Gordon family for over 250 years, Haddo House is one of Scotland’s grandest Palladian-style country mansions.
The man is described as white, in his 50s, of heavy build, with grey receding hair and wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a camera.
Officers to patrol the Haddo House area
Extensive enquiries have been carried out and are ongoing and increased patrols will be in the area.
Sergeant Josh Kinnaird said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this man to contact us.
"Officers will be in the area of Haddo House and anyone with concerns or information can approach these officers.
“You can also contact police on 101 quoting incident 1781 of August 13.”