A lorry driver has been charged after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident happened on Monday on the B9000 slip road at the Newburgh turn-off.

A 61-year-old man has now been charged in connection.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Monday, September 1, we were made aware of an HGV leaving the B9000 Newburgh slip road towards the A90 dual carriageway in the wrong direction.

“Enquiries were carried out and the driver, a 61-year-old man, was traced and charged in connection with dangerous driving.