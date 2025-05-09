Buckie crime: Man who raped boy jailed for 'appalling' crimes against children in Moray
A man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail after being convicted of sexual abuse involving children in Moray.
Also convicted of drug offences, Jamie Chapman was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee on Thursday after being found guilty at Inverness High Court in April.
BBC News report Chapman was found guilty of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old boy, as well as supplying cannabis to children aged between 14 and 17. He was also convicted of carrying out several sex attacks on a 14-year-old girl.
The 28-year-old committed the crimes between 2021 and 2022 in Buckie. He has been placed on the sex offenders’ register.
Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Gray praised the bravery of the children involved in the investigation, saying their help was “essential” in convicting Chapman.
She said: “I would like to commend the children for their strength during our investigations. Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him. Chapman’s crimes were appalling and he showed complete disregard for those involved.
“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of sexual abuse, please report it. We have specially trained detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by our officers and our partner agencies."