Fatal crash Aberdeen: Pedestrian, 34, dies following serious collision in Dyce
A pedestrian has been killed following a serious crash in Aberdeen.
The fatal crash involved a black Citroen C1, with a 34-year-old male pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene. The incident took place on Dyce Drive in the Upper Kirkton area of the city.
No further injuries have been reported.
Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage of the crash.
Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.
“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4124 of May 15.
Comments
