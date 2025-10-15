Residents fear having to visit war memorials inside a Scotmid after church sold

The Church of Scotland say they are committed to helping ensure the respectful removal and preservation of the war memorials as soon as an affordable cost has been agreed

Residents of a Moray town have spoken out amid fears they will be forced to pay their respects inside a Scotmid store to locals who died in both World Wars, following disputes with the Church of Scotland over the relocation of memorials from a vacant church building.

As part of Church of Scotland cost-saving measures, Burghead Parish Church closed on December 31, 2024. Plans were then approved in September that the vacant 164-year-old building - which is home to a World War One and World War Two memorial - would be transformed into a new Scotmid store.

Residents of the coastal town have now expressed their upset as they claim their efforts to work with the Church of Scotland to relocate the memorials have been unsuccessful.

Burghead and Cummingston Community Council chairman Albert Main claimed that, despite the group attempting to work constructively with church officials for over two months to ensure the relocation of the war memorials, it was “made clear” from a recent meeting that the West Moray Presbytery “has no intention” in assisting them.

However, the Church of Scotland says it is “committed to helping ensure the respectful removal and preservation of the war memorials” and said they will be installed “as soon as an affordable cost has been agreed and arrangements can be made”.

The vacant church is being transformed into a Scotmid. | Google

‘You’ll still be able to see the memorials once Scotmid opens’

Mr Main said: “One Church representative even asked, ‘why do you need another memorial outside when you’ve already got one there with the names on it?

“Another, from the Church’s legal department, remarked, “I don’t see the problem. You’ll still be able to see the memorials once Scotmid opens again.’

“The suggestion that our community should honour its fallen from inside a shop on Remembrance Sunday is not only absurd - it is deeply offensive.”

Church of Scotland ‘strongly refute’ some Burghead community council claims

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said they would “strongly refute and reject” some of the allegations and claims made by the community council.

Burghead and Cummingston Community Council chairman Albert Main. | Supplied

They said: “However, the kirk session of West Moray Church is committed to helping ensure the respectful removal and preservation of the war memorials and siting them in a mutually acceptable space, in accordance with Church of Scotland guidance.”

The Church added that a suitable location has been identified for relocating both marble memorials - which will need protection from the weather - opposite the church, at the corner of Grant Street and Granary Street, close to an existing memorial.

A Second World War memorial inside the church. | Supplied

Mr Main said that the people of Burghead were originally asking for an approximate total of £30,000 to cover the insured removal, relocation, and permanent storage of the memorials.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson has said: “A quote of £30,000 for the relocation of the memorials was deemed too high and the kirk session is seeking an alternative estimate.

A First World War memorial inside the church. | Supplied

“Sourcing a further quote from a different firm is good governance on behalf of the kirk session.

“As a charity, we must ensure we are fiscally responsible and make the best use of our resources.