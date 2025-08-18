Aberdeenshire fire: Mintlaw Boys Club 'saddened' as police investigate 'deliberate' blaze
An Aberdeenshire boys football club have expressed their sadness after a fire broke out at their premises on Friday evening.
Police were called out at around 7.30pm after a report of a fire affecting two containers at Mintlaw Boys Club on North Street.
Enquiries are ongoing though officers say the blaze is being treated as ‘wilful’.
In an initial post to social media, Mintlaw Boys Club announced they were ‘very saddened’ to find out about the fire and that their container has been ‘damaged beyond repair’.
Since then, after receiving dozens of comments from concerned locals, they have thanked the public including clubs, charities and companies who have reached out offering support.
The club added they are still figuring out where they stand with insurance but will then begin to look at fundraising options.
On Saturday, a Mintlaw Boys Club spokesperson posted: “The club is very saddened to find out that last night our container at the Mintlaw pavilion has been damaged beyond repair after being deliberately set in fire, with many items within now destroyed also.
“We are a community club serving youngsters from the village and surrounding areas and this needless vandalism just causes unnecessary work for the club volunteers who already give up an incredible amount of time to help run the club.
“If anyone has any information, please contact the police and hopefully the can catch the persons responsible.”
Fire is being treated as ‘wilful’
A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, August 15, police received a report of two containers on fire in the North Street area of Mintlaw.
“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”
