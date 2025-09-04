The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman has died after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The crash, which involved a blue Honda Civic and a grey BMW X5, happened on the A98 near Banff at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old woman, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have said that enquiries are ongoing.

The crash happened on Wednesday. | John Devlin

The road was closed and later reopened.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”