Aberdeenshire crash: Woman, 21, dies after two-car A98 crash near Banff

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:19 BST
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman has died after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The crash, which involved a blue Honda Civic and a grey BMW X5, happened on the A98 near Banff at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old woman, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Officers have said that enquiries are ongoing.

The crash happened on Wednesday.placeholder image
The crash happened on Wednesday. | John Devlin

The road was closed and later reopened.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2994 of Wednesday, September 3.

Related topics:PoliceBanffHondaHonda Civic
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice