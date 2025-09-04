Aberdeenshire crash: Woman, 21, dies after two-car A98 crash near Banff
A woman has died after a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The crash, which involved a blue Honda Civic and a grey BMW X5, happened on the A98 near Banff at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old woman, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Officers have said that enquiries are ongoing.
The road was closed and later reopened.
Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.
“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2994 of Wednesday, September 3.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.