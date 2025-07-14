Plans to breathalyse passengers leaving Aberdeen International Airport during drink-driving crackdown
Operation Safe Landing, a joint initiative between Border Policing and Road Policing officers, has been launched to prevent drink-driving among holidaymakers arriving at Aberdeen International Airport.
There will be an increased police presence at the airport and officers will engage with arriving passengers, conduct roadside checks and carry out breathalyser tests where appropriate.
Police say that the pilot project launched at facility in Dyce could potentially be rolled out to other areas.
Pilot project to be ‘evaluated with a view to rolling it out elsewhere’
Border Policing Inspector Kelly Manson said: "We understand that for many, a drink on a flight can be part of the holiday experience.
“However, the legal drink-drive limit in Scotland is strict, and the effects of alcohol, coupled with potential travel fatigue, can significantly impair a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely.
“Operation Safe Landing is about ensuring everyone arriving at the airport gets home safely, without putting themselves or others at risk.
“This pilot project will be evaluated with a view to rolling it out to other areas."
The project has already led to some early successes with drug and drink drivers being detected and others already being stopped for careless driving, using a mobile phone and for vehicle defects.
Road policing inspector Steve Manson added: “If you choose to drink alcohol on your flight, please make safe arrangements for your journey from the airport.
“Drink driving kills and seriously injures people. The decision can be life changing for you and the people around you.
“We’re asking everyone to take responsibility and help us save lives.”
Police detected 8,568 drink and drug driving offences in 2024/25.
The penalties for drink-driving in Scotland include a minimum 12 month driving ban, a fine of up to £5,000, a criminal record and in some cases, a prison sentence.
Robert Paterson, Head of Operations at Aberdeen International Airport, added: “Passenger safety is always a key focus for us, and this initiative supports that goal by encouraging responsible behaviour when travelling.
“We understand that holidays are a time to relax, but it’s important that everyone considers how they’ll get home safely.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.