There will be two weekend railway closures in September and October.

A busy Scots road is set to close for 126 days as engineers start work on rebuilding a Moray railway bridge.

The 18-week project to renew the Banff Turnpike bridge on the A95 just north of Keith will begin on Saturday.

The bridge, which carries traffic over the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line, will undergo a full rebuild, which includes the installation of a new reinforced concrete deck, masonry repairs, and the addition of high containment parapets and vehicle restraint barriers.

Travel restrictions will be put in place during the 126 days (18 weeks) estimated to complete the work. It means the A95 will be closed from August 23 until December 20.

The work is part of Network Rail’s wider investment in Scotland’s railway to ensure the long-term reliability of the network for both passengers and freight.

The A95 closure will begin on Saturday, August 23. | Network Rail

Network Rail has said two weekend railway closures are planned between September 26 to September 29 and October 3 to October 6. On both weekends, buses will replace trains between Huntly and Elgin.

A signposted diversion route will be in place throughout the road closure period to help keep traffic moving.

‘Critical investment in the future’

Allison Flanagan, project manager at Network Rail, said: “This is a critical investment in the future of our railway infrastructure. The Banff Turnpike bridge plays a vital role in connecting communities across the north-east.

“By carrying out this renewal now, we’re ensuring that the structure remains safe, resilient and fit for purpose for many years to come.

“We understand this will cause some disruption and are grateful to the local community and passengers for their patience and support while we deliver these improvements. We’ll continue to keep everyone informed throughout the project and encourage people to plan ahead for their journeys during this period.”

Local MSP Tim Eagle raised concerns about the ‘knock-on effect’ the closure would have on farmers.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said: “I'm very worried about this closure and the knock-on effect it will have on farmers who have huge tonnages of barley to move at this time of year.