You could win this AMG V8 Mercedes for less than 3p thanks to a crazy special offer

With a 600bhp V8 engine, the E63S AMG is a true muscle car | BOTB

Tickets to win this £59,000 Mercedes E63S AMG really are only 3p - but there’s a sneaky way to get them even cheaper than that

Three pence, I kid you not. You could win this thunderous V8 AMG Mercedes for just three pence.

BOTB's latest promotion is so cheap it's borderline silly but, there's actually a way to get your tickets even cheaper.

The deal they're offering, the way to get your tickets for less than 3p, is to buy 600 at a time. Because there's a 15% discount on that right now.

The lavish interior features the latest Mercedes infotainment system | BOTB

I know what you're thinking, buying 600 tickets at a time is going to cost a fortune, but if you do the maths, it's actually quite affordable.

At the time of writing, thanks to the special offer, if you were to max out your allocation of tickets per person, and buy 600 in one go, it would cost £15.30. And that's not a bad price for 600 chances of winning a car worth nigh-on £60,000. It works out at just over two-and-a-half pence per entry.

Looking quite the menace in its Designo/Manufaktur night black, the E63S is one of the marque's legendary autobahn blasters, capable of getting to 60mph in just over three seconds.

It's also one of the last AMGs to be fitted with a V8 engine, and if you've ever heard one even just starting up, you'll know why that makes it the stuff of legends.

Your neighbours won't thank you for the sound that comes out of those four exhausts | BOTB

It's the ultimate family muscle car, then, but if a brutal V8 saloon doesn't tickle your fancy, you could always opt for the £42,000 cash prize instead.

The Mercedes is a 2017 model with just 38,000 miles on the clock, and to be in with a chance of winning, you'll need to buy at least one ticket. But one ticket is only 3p.

You could even enter for free by post, but with tickets priced at just three pence each, you might as well buy at least 100. Remember, that's only £3.