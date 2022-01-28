The most romantic date in the diary is just around the corner - Valentine’s Day - and that means it’s almost time for the return of the Marks and Spencer two dine in for £20 deal

M&S Valentines Dine-In Deal for 2022

The annual offer comes around every February, giving every couple a chance to enjoy restaurant quality food from the comfort of their own home.

For just £10 a head, you can get yourself a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink and a box of chocolates, thanks to the much-loved Marks and Spencer deal.

Of course, you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to take advantage of this tasty offer, you can enjoy it with any beloved member of the family or friend.

Don’t forget that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so letting M&S do all the hard work in preparing a tasty meal for your love does sound very tempting. All you have to do is put the various elements in the oven and open your bottle of fizz while you wait for it to cook.

What is available as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day dine in for two?

Every year, you can choose between multiple dishes for each course to make your own perfect three-course dinner.

We don’t yet know what the options are for this year’s menu choices, but we can be sure that diners will save up to £20 by taking advantage of the deal rather than buying all of the elements individually.

Each year, M&S also makes sure that they offer plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians so there will be something available for everyone.

We expect that the 2022 menu will be available to buy in store from Thursday, February 10.

What has been available as part of the Valentine’s Day dine in for two in previous years?

While we don’t know what will be on the Valentine’s Day dine in for two menu just yet, looking at the options from last year we can be sure there will be lots of delicious dishes to choose from, with at least 7 choices per course.

Marks and Spencer also introduced lots of new dishes last year, so hopefully we have lots of different foods to look forward to this year too.

Below is the 2021 menu, to begin to whet your appetite.

Starters

Coquilles St Jacques

Puff Pastry Cheese & Leek Soufflé Tarts

Gastropub Duck Croquettes

Gastropub Melting Cheese with Oatcakes

Our Best Ever Prawn Cocktail (new for 2021)

Salmon Sharing Platter (new for 2021)

Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pate (VE) (new for 2021)

Sides

NEW Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise (VE) (new for 2021)

Triple Cooked Chips

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Tenderstem Broccoli (VE)

Frites

Extra Fine Asparagus (VE)

Truffled Cauliflower Cheese

Truffle Mash Potato (new for 2021)

Mains

British 21-day aged Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

British 21-day aged Sirloin Steaks with Garlic Butter

Rack of Lamb with Mustard, Honey & Herb Crust

Pulled Beef Love Parcel

Duck Breast with Plum Sauce

Gastropub Beef Bourgignon

Love Linguine (new for 2021)

Our Best Ever Chicken Kiev

2 Stuffed Seabass Fillets (new for 2021)

Plant Kitchen No Beef Creamy Peppercorn Pie (VE) (new for 2021)

Desserts

Nuts about you Cheesecake

2 Gastropub Billionaire’s Pots

Profiterole Stack

Strawberries in a heart shaped punnet

Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce (VE) (new for 2021)

Glittering Heart Rose Flavoured Jelly (new for 2021)

2 Tarte Au Citron Slices

Cheeseboard Selection

Drink

Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose

Vinalta Argentinian Malbec

Valdamera Gran Reserva Red

Tewara New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

Macon Village Chardonnay

Selection of non-alcoholic drinks

Chocolates

Love Bug Mini Chocolates