What is the most comfortable hammock? We find the best hammocks in the UK for summer 2021

Hammocks are a hot ticket item this summer - and no wonder, they’re a gateway to immediate relaxation

By Rochelle Barrand
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:44 am
What is the most comfortable hammock? We find the best hammocks in the UK for summer 2021
What is the most comfortable hammock? We find the best hammocks in the UK for summer 2021

Hammocks are a great summer accessory - they allow you to enjoy the best of the summer sun in a tranquil and relaxing way, taking the weight of your feet and sinking in to the comfort they provide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There’s a wide range of hammocks available on the market, so there’s something for everyone whether you want to lay solo or with a loved one, if want a permanent garden fixture or a travel one that can be put up or down with ease.

If you’re enjoying a hammock in the garden, you may want to eat and drink alfresco too. We’ve compiled a list of 11 great, durable outdoor tables.

If you’re looking for other things to enjoy in the garden and you have little ones, take a look at our guide to family friendly activities to get your children helping in the backyard.

Here’s eight of the best available to buy right now.

TravelsummerGardens