If you're preparing for your next getaway, you really should browse the huge list of travel bargains on the Simplify Living website

Simplify Living's early Black Friday sale offers big discounts on travel gear, gadgets, and luggage sets

Discounted deals on short breaks, hotel stays, holiday parks and even cruises are becoming increasingly common as we creep towards the festive season, so it's a great time to start planning your next holiday.

But if you feel like you might be short on a few travel essentials, it's also a good time of year to stock up on bargain accessories - things that will make your break go as smoothly as possible.

From foldable clothes hangers to travel washing machines, there's plenty of inspiration to be had on the Simplify Living website - a go to online shop loved by thousands of happy customers.

And the best bit is, they're having a massive Black Friday sale right now.

Clever packing solutions are among the hand-picked items offered by Simplify Living

Yes, I know what you're thinking, Black Friday doesn't happen until November 28 - and you're right, but it's not unusual for retailers to get in on the act a bit early. Although October is quite a remarkable head start, if we're being honest.

However, it does give you a great chance to save at least 40% on dozens of travel essentials, with savings of up to 60% quite common across all the lines.

What's more, there's also a tiered bonus system to add on top. So if you spend £50 you'll save an additional £10, spend £100 and you save £35, and if you spend £150 (which would be a lot of items) you'll save £50.

The items in the sale range from natty little gadgets to luggage sets and packing aids. So there's something for everyone, and it's all quality stuff with transparent customer reviews.

To see the full list of Black Friday deals at Simplify Living, click here.

