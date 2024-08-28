Shark's upright vacuums are among the best in the business

Need a new vacuum? This is one of the best deals we've seen in a while

If you've owned a Shark vacuum before, you'll understand why we're a little bit excited to find this deal on Amazon today. We review a lot of vacuum cleaners, and Shark's technology frequently wins us over with their innovative yet simple designs, build quality, and performance.

We've always considered Shark vacuums to be great value for money, but the deals on Amazon bring one model in particular down to an incredibly low price.

If you've never owned a Shark vacuum before, but you've always been tempted to give them a try, this is your perfect opportunity.

Here are the deals we've found this morning.

1. Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ801UKT

The stylish NZ801UKT is currently almost half price | Amazon

This traditional upright vacuum is nearly half price, so it's one of the best opportunities we've seen to snap up a Shark vacuum - if you can catch the limited-time deal.

The NZ801UKT is one of the flagship models, so it has all the Shark trimmings, including powered Lift-Away, and a healthy 750w of power.

The powered Lift-Away lets you turn the upright vacuum into a handheld at the touch of a button. It all comes apart and you carry the dust container and hose around with you, leaving the upright bit behind. Perfect, then, for stairs, car interiors, awkward tight spots, or blasting away cobwebs.

It even has a funky colour scheme and LED lights. What's not to like?

2. Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum HZ3000UKT

The Flexology system enables stick vacuums to slip under furniture easily | Amazon

If you prefer something a bit lighter and more compact than a traditional upright vacuum, the Shark stick vacuums might be worth a look. And Amazon has a deal on one of those, too.

The Stratos range is as good as these get, and this HZ3000UKT model has all the latest technology bundled in, including anti-hair wrap and even odour-busting technology.

These stick vacuums have really clever designs, which makes them versatile around the home. This includes "Flexology" which enables it to bend beneath low furniture, and attachments that make it even smaller and lighter.

3. Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum IW3611UKT

The IW3611UKT has a self-emptying charging base | Amazon

This might be a smaller saving, but it's still a good opportunity to get the very best of Shark's technology and save £100.

The Shark Detect Pro works like a cordless stick vacuum, with all the gadgets and benefits that brings, but it has a dock to sit in. And that dock not only charges the vacuum but it empties the waste tank too.

The "Detect" range packs in cutting-edge technology to keep an eye on the surfaces you're cleaning and adjust the power and lighting accordingly, so you've always got the optimum performance. It can even ramp up the suction when you approach the edge of a room, to ensure no dirt gets left behind.