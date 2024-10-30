When is Black Friday? Sales come early as shoppers warned over change of date

Bargains galore - but which one has everyone been jumping on? | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best deals you can buy now as Black Friday date is earlier than advertised

Black Friday is no longer a single day sale as a number of brands launch their Black Friday discounts weeks before the day itself.

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 29 November this year but if you wait until the day itself you may be missing out on some of the best deals. This is because Black Friday is now a month-long event for many and deals are already beginning to appear.

Last year Amazon started its Black Friday sale a week early and if it follows the same pattern we can expect the first Black Friday deals on Friday 22 November. However, Amazon devices such as the Fire Stick, Fire TVs and Echo Dot are usually discounted before the official sale.

Shoppers will need to be Amazon Prime members to access the Amazon Black Friday deals this year. The best discounts will still be available on 29 November itself, followed by a second sale on Cyber Monday. However, there are already sales people can shop in the run up to Black Friday.

Other brands have already started to offer Black Friday sales. Oodie, the wearable blanket company, says it will sell £1 Oodies on 6 November in one of the earliest Black Friday deals available.

Meanwhile, Boots has launched one of the earliest Black Friday sales of 2024. The high street brand has already cut the price of thousands of items including aftershaves and perfume, beauty products and No7 products, Boot’s best-selling Future Renew Serums. You can see the Boots sale here.

Other brands have already started to discount ahead of Black Friday. Sky has revealed cheaper TV packages including a £26 deal that includes a free Netflix subscription. This deal briefly dropped below £20 in October and expect prices similar to that again for Sky’s dishless Stream package.

Shoppers can also expect early big discounts on the PS5 including the Slim version, the Xbox Series X and S, and the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. The consoles are a few years into their cycle now and there will be discounts across Amazon, Currys and GAME.

You do not have to wait for some deals. Amazon does have an early sale on gaming headsets, keyboards, games for consoles and controllers. You can see the full list of discounts here.