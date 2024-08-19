The new Apple iPhone 16 reveal date, pre orders and UK deals

Apple has announced an end to its buy now pay later scheme for US customers. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The new Apple iPhone 16 is on the way and it could be revealed in less than a month

Apple has now turned the new iPhone launch into a seasonal event and fans of the high end smartphones can expect a new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to arrive as early as mid-September in 2024.

Those in the UK who want to watch the launch will need to stream Apple’s announcement, which usually takes place on the Apple website at around 6pm UK time.

The Apple iPhone 16 announcement could be as early at 10 September and UK shoppers will then be able to pre order the phone on the Friday after the announcement if previous launches are a reliable guide.

Mobile providers such as Sky Mobile, EE, Three, and O2 will reveal their cheapest iPhone 16 tariffs shortly after the announcement and pre orders for these will also open the week of the big reveal.

It is a good sign that an iPhone 16 launch is on the way because many of the big networks are drastically reducing the price of iPhone 15 contracts. On ID Mobile you can get an iPhone 15 with 10GB of data from £33 a month, which is one of the cheapest deals on the market and a great indicator that a new model is on the way.

What can we expect from the iPhone 16?

Early rumours suggest the iPhone 16 will have bigger, better displays and bigger batteries. The bigger displays could be to accommodate the ‘periscope’ camera seen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There are also rumours of a new ‘action’ button on all phones and not just the Pro models, as well as a new ‘bronze rose’ colour. That would be a new addition to the lineup and could replace titanium blue in the range.

What else will be launched?

We are expecting a new Apple Watch too, probably using the Ultra name. It could be that Apple decides to ditch the ‘Pro Max’ name for the high end iPhone 16s and instead makes the range-topper the Ultra for more alignment to the rest of its products.