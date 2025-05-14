Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – the ultra-slim flagship phone with edge-to-edge display and Galaxy AI | Samsung

Sky Mobile has launched the cheapest contract deal yet for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – with double storage, no upfront cost and free Buds Pro worth £219.

Sky Mobile has revealed the cheapest price for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge as pre orders open in the UK.

The new Samsung S25 Edge is a groundbreaking phone because it is the first in a new generation of ultra-thin and light smartphones that do not sacrifice power and performance.

Samsung has been first to market with their new slimline phone and the dimensions are impressive. It measures just 5.8mm and weighs just 163 grams, which is thinner and lighter than standard Samsung S25 models and its iPhone 16 rival.

The handset itself does not come cheap at £1,099 for the 256GB storage model and £1,199 for the 512GB version. However, there is a tempting deal available on Sky Mobile as pre orders open on the new phone.

Sky is offering the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB version and its best contract deal is offering the handset for free up front and a £40 a month deal. It also includes the Samsung Bud3 Pro worth £219 as part of the deal. You can get it here.

Samsung itself is also offering the double storage deal but those looking for a contract deal with the cost of the phone spread across the contract can do so using the Sky deal.

Sky is not the only brand offering the phone for pre orders. O2 is selling the phone for £56 per month and £30 up front, while EE is selling it for £31.71 and £30 up front.

The phone itself is available in silver, ‘icyblue’ and ‘jetblack’. The Titanium phone also uses a new type of Gorilla glass to improve the strength of the phone despite the smaller dimensions and Samsung has promised the same Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor, 200MP camera and Galaxy AI.

You can order the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge here.

