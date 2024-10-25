Sky launches early Black Friday deals with cheap packages and free Netflix

The deal includes a free Sky Glass TV in a choice of three different sizes

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky has revealed a host of early Black Friday offers a month before the event including an ultra-cheap deal that allows you to watch Sky and Netflix without installing a dish.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sky is offering its Sky Stream package, which includes the new Stream device meaning no need for a dish, for just £20 a month and it includes Netflix completely free. The deal includes all of the standard Sky channels, plus Sky Entertainment as well as the Netflix streaming service included in the package.

The deal is the cheapest Sky has ever offered the Stream package and does not need you to sign up for a broadband package alongside the TV offer.

The deal ends on 9 November 2024 - three weeks before Black Friday when most brands offer major discounts on their products. Black Friday this year falls on 29 November and is expected to see big discounts on technology, fashion, and homeware from online retail giant Amazon.

While Sky is expected to launch new Black Friday deals later this month the £20 for Sky Stream plus Netflix is the cheapest deal the brand has offered this year for its standard Sky service. You can see the deals here.

What is Sky Stream?

Sky Stream is a new replacement for the Sky box. It does not use the traditional dish and instead allows you to watch Sky via your internet connection. The Sky Stream can be set up quicker and allows you to watch Sky in any room without a dish.

Sky Stream is the little brother to Sky’s other offering, the smart TV with built in Sky streaming called Sky Glass.

What is Sky Glass TV?

Sky Glass TV is a relatively new concept. It is a smart TV competing with the excellent range of Amazon Fire TVs.

Sky’s main selling point is the fact the TV is able to connect and stream Sky channels without the need for a satellite dish or external box, helping you to declutter your TV stand.

While sound and picture quality does not compare to some of the better smart TVs on the market at a similar price point the fact you can get a free set with a contract more than makes up for that. And if you are already a Sky customer it is a perfect solution to have all of your Sky channels and apps in one place.