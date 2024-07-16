This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has come out the gates swinging with some incredible deals on must-have technology products and gadgets. From smartwatches to vacuum cleaners and coffee machines, the Prime Day deals are living up to the hype so far.

The special offers, which includes one of the most acclaimed phones on the market, are only available to Prime members and not all customers. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime. Click here.

Trying to find the best deals or hidden gems can be quite overwhelming with so many products on offer, so tech writer Matthew Mohan-Hickson has picked out eight of the best early deals.

Apple AirPod Pro (2nd generation)

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price on Apple’s second generation AirPod Pro wireless headphones by 22%. Shoppers can grab them for £179 instead of the usual £229 price tag - a saving of £50.

The bluetooth headphones come with Apple’s H2 chip which pushes advanced audio performance even further. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, it improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way.

Low-distortion, custom-built driver and amplifier deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. Every sound is more vivid than ever. Adaptive Audio dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation to deliver the best listening experience for you in any environment.

Shopper Sam called the headphones a ‘game-changer’. He wrote: “I've been using the AirPods Pro 2 for a few weeks now, and I'm blown away by the improvements Apple has made. As a long-time AirPods fan, I was excited to see what the new Pro 2 model had to offer, and I can confidently say that it's a game-changer.”

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon

Prime members were able to grab an incredible deal on one of the best smartphones on the market in Amazon’s summer sale. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is 50% off and is available for just £699 instead of the usual £1,399 - it proved to be such a good deal that it is already sold out.

The acclaimed device released last year with The Verge labelling it “practically peerless” and The Guardian gave it 5 stars in a glowing review. Featuring Samsung’s AI, you can effortlessly edit your photos, get quick language translation on a call, format your notes into a clear summary, search like never before.

S Pen keeps the legacy of Note alive. Plus, it helps you ditch the dependency on notebooks, making sketches and memos effortless and eco-friendly. Take crisp photos and videos, from dusk until dawn. Galaxy's most advanced camera sensor and fastest processor accommodate low light and reduce noise. And even the camera lens clears up the capture by toning down flare.

One customer wrote: “Overall, I love this phone! I did not think I would want to upgrade from my S20+, but I am very glad I did as this phone completely changes the game on what I thought mobiles could do.”

Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2in1 Digital Dual Air Fryer & Grill

Amazon

Shoppers eager to get in on the popular air fryer craze can snag an incredible deal in Amazon’s Prime Day deals. This Tefal 2-in-1 air fryer and grill is 64% - with the price slashed from £179.99 to £65.55.

Customise your cooking space with one XXL zone to feed the family or two smaller zones for a full meal at once. Air fry irresistibly crispy dishes. Grill juicy steaks like a pro. Or cook crispy and juicy foods at the same time.

The fryer has eight programs which helps to eliminate guesswork and touch controls put mealtime versatility at your fingertips. From juicy wings and crispy pizza to steaks, cakes, or a whole roast chicken! You can also set your own temperature.

One shopper raved about buying the air fryer. They wrote: “First time having an air fryer and I’m so glad this is the one I picked. So easy to use and I got it on special offer so win win! It cooks the food so quickly and I bought it at a time when my cooker needed a repair and now my cooker is fixed I still use my air fryer more than my cooker. This air fryer is a must have!”

Nespresso Creatista Plus Automatic Pod Coffee Machine

Amazon

It comes with a milk frother wand so you can make espressos, cappuccinos and flat whites all without having to leave your home. The Creatista Plus has a 3-second heat-up time, 8 texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings so you can create latte art.

Whether you have a passion for black coffee or a coffee with perfectly texturised milk, the intuitive digital display will guide you through several coffee recipes and allow you to personalise these. All the convenience of a Nespresso portioned coffee machine paired with Sage's advanced microfoam milk technology; A technology brought for the first time to a portioned coffee machine.

One shopper wrote: “This is the ultimate Nespresso maker. Breville combined the best of the best, an excellent, super fast heating Nespresso capsule espresso maker, and a good solid steamer. Then put it all in a package that is gorgeous. And included really simple, intuitive controls.”

DJI mini drone with 4K UHD

Amazon

Shoppers can grab an incredible deal on a mini drone in Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The gadget is for adults only and has a 93-minute fly time.

Capture stunning moments in any light—sunrises, sunsets, and night scenes with crystal-clear 4K resolution. Thanks to the 3-axis gimbal, you can achieve cinematic-quality footage.

DJI Mini 4K has a stable flight even in Level 5 winds. Brushless motors enhance power and allow takeoff at altitudes up to 4,000 metres. Up to 10 km (32,800 feet) [2] of HD video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities, giving you the ability to freely explore vast landscapes and see clearer.

One Amazon user wrote: “This is a fantastic drone, it is stable, flies well and produces excellent quality images, it also has great features and the price is very reasonable.”

Garmin fēnix smartwatch

Amazon

Long-running solar powered multisport GPS watch with always-on display and new ultra-tough athletic design uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life; a built-in LED flashlight keeps you going after dark Trusted button controls that work in any environment are matched with a highly responsive touchscreen interface for quick, convenient access to selections.

Take your training to the next level with endurance and real-time stamina tracking, training status, advanced performance metrics and 30 built-in sports apps. Get 247 health and wellness monitoring with wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, stress and enhanced sleep tracking.

Shopper Leon wrote: “In a world of poor quality products, this device truly leaps out as a marvel amongst the smart devices. A device that is like no others and is actually worth the money that I paid for it.

“I have owned this device since February 2024, and it has spent 90% - 95% of that time fully charged, and on my wrist. Even now when I look at my watch, the battery is 69%, my heart rate is 74 beats per minute (Bpm) and my daily steps are 9207.”

Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon

The watch comes with a sports band and a starlight aluminium case. It features a fitness tracker, blood oxygen & ECG apps, always-on retina display, and water resistance.

The S9 chip enables a super-bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Send a text, make a call and stream music without your iPhone nearby. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t yet have their own iPhone, so everyone can stay connected, active, healthy and safe.

The Workout app gives you a range of ways to train plus advanced metrics for more insights about your workout performance. And Apple Watch comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.

Amazon shopper Carlos wrote: “Bought this for my wife's birthday. She has had several branded fitness trackers that just don't last, so when her last one died, just before her birthday, I decided to get her this.

“Right out of the box it looked and felt like a completely different class to her previous smartwatch/trackers. It looks and feels like the high-quality product you'd expect from Apple. It was very simple to set up and sync with her iPhone. The app is easy to navigate and use.”

Vax Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

The vacuum comes with dual rotating brush bars that lift tough, deep down dirt from your carpets. The twin tank technology separates clean water from dirty, meaning the Vax Dual Power is easy to fill and empty.

Wash tool and 2.4 m stretch hose for stairs and upholstery cleaning. The pretreatment wand and solution help tackle stubborn stains and is elegant for high traffic areas.

Shopper Elizabeth wrote: “What a buy. Got it out of the box and started shampooing my carpets and rugs instantly. Great result. It's easy to use and lightweight. Very, very pleased with my shampooer and the price wasn't too bad either.”