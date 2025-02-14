This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you have dull and dehydrated skin, this Hyaluronic Acid Serum from Beauty Pie may be exactly what your thirsty skin needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beauty world is dominated by the latest buzzwords left, right and centre but one that doesn’t appear to be a fleeting trend is hyaluronic acid. Known as a drink for your thirsty skin it’s no wonder shoppers are obsessed with the super-hydrating benefits.

There are a huge range of beauty products featuring Hyaluronic acid - L'Oréal even added it to their Elvive haircare range - but there is one standout skincare product customers can’t get enough of. The Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum £35 has over 3,500 five-star reviews thanks to its healthier-looking skin in an instant.

On the Beauty Pie website one person wrote: “My skin feels so soft and so hydrated, [I] cannot recommend this product enough! My skin looks visible health and other people have also commented how good it looks. Everybody needs this product.”

Another explained: “No fuss and does the job, I feel the difference when I'm not wearing it. Sinks in quickly and leaves a nice glow behind. Skin feels plumper, and less dry in the evening.”

Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum

Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum £35 (BP members price £24) | Beauty Pie

The Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum £35 (BP members price £24) features three molecular weights of HA for intense hydration, plus active plumping Polysaccharides, smoothing Pro-Ceramides & gravity-fighting Peptides. The serum delivers glowy skin in seconds and is light but hydrating - perfect for your face and neck.

What is hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic acid is a sugar-based substance that's used in many beauty products to hydrate and plump skin.

Key features include:

It can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water.

It's a key ingredient in moisturizing products.

It can help improve skin elasticity and suppleness.

It can help soften fine lines and wrinkles.

Beauty Pie | Beauty Pie

What are the benefits of using hyaluronic acid?

Using a hyaluronic acid serum can improve skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin benefits include:

Hydration: Hyaluronic acid binds and retains water molecules in the skin.

Plumping: Hyaluronic acid can plump and smooth the skin.

Anti-aging: Hyaluronic acid can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin elasticity: Hyaluronic acid can improve skin flexibility and elasticity.

Skin barrier: Hyaluronic acid can help keep the skin's moisture barrier strong.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.