Rick Astley will play in Nottingham as part if his Reflection tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From balcony seats to private suites, we break down the best VIP options for Rick Astley’s UK 2026 tour.

Standard Rick Astley tickets are flying out already – and if you just want to sing along to Never Gonna Give You Up from the stalls, you can grab your seats now via Ticketmaster here.

But what if you could turn it into a night to remember?

For the 2026 tour, fans now have the chance to upgrade the entire experience with VIP hospitality packages at major arenas across the UK – and prices start from just £99.

The cheapest VIP option is at Co-op Live in Manchester on Friday 17 April, where a package gets you perks like lounge access, drinks and priority entry. But the real standout is the Skyline Experience in Liverpool on Thursday 16 April, priced at £120 per person. You’ll get balcony seating, a swanky lounge with nibbles and drinks to order, and surroundings that wouldn’t look out of place in an influencer’s grid.

If you’re going big, Liverpool also offers a Premium Super Suite – full-blown private box with panoramic views, open bar, hot meals, cloakroom, parking and pre- and post-show access – for £225 per head.

Other cities on the tour include Birmingham (from £249) and London, where top-tier packages give you the kind of experience Rick himself would approve of.

You don’t have to go VIP to enjoy the show – but if you want proper views, no queues, and drinks in hand before Together Forever kicks in, this is the way to do it.

