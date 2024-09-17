Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-up Light | Momcozy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I tried the Momcozy Sunrise Echo Alarm Clock and I wish I’d known about it when my kids were babies - it’s perfect for night feeds with its gentle night light and soothing sleep sounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve always wanted a gentle sunrise alarm clock, so I jumped at the chance to try the Momcozy Sunrise Echo.

But it’s not just an alarm clock, as I was about to find out. It also works as a gentle night light and a sound machine.

I’ve been using it as night light for when my toddlers wake at 4am and it’s perfect for reading before bed, but it really would have come into its own during the new-born phase.

I used a Himalayan salt lamp as a night light during the baby years - but the Momcozy Sunrise Echo is another level.

There are seven colours to choose from for your night light which you can dim or brighten according to your needs - and you can turn the dial up to make it bright enough for a reading light before bed.

Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-up Light | Momcozy

For helping babies and little ones off to sleep there are 30 soothing sounds including lullabies, nature sounds and white noise, and you can set these to power off after an hour.

You can simply hit the button on the top to turn the light on and off, which is great when you’re getting up several times in the night with baby but want minimal light disturbance - or you can leave it on low all night.

That said, it’s still great now we’re out of the baby years. We’ve been using it as an alarm clock; it has five alarm sounds, a digital clock and a sunrise light, which wakes you with a mellow glow just like the morning sun for a tranquil wake-up.

Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-up Light | Momcozy