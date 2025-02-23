Review: This 20,000mAh, 210w power bank packs a punch and it's currently on sale

The Cuktech 15 Ultra has some seriously impressive statistics behind it | Cuktech

It’s one of the most versatile, and affordable power banks on the market - and it’s got a very tempting discount on Amazon at the moment

Portable power banks are now packing in so much grunt, that it's almost pointless taking USB wall sockets away with us when we go travelling.

We're at the stage now where a 10,000mAh battery is common in a power bank, and 20,000 or more is not unheard of.

That's enough to charge a smartphone three times over, so if you're on a weekend trip, it will have all the power you need.

Big power usually comes at a big price, however, but technology advancements have meant that even 20,000mAh power banks aren't out of reach.

It's possible to buy them for around £20 if you shop around, but beware of some of the really cheap offerings that claim to have huge numbers of milliamps. They're often fibbing.

Cuktech is an established brand forging a decent reputation for quality. I've tested the company's products before, and they're seriously impressive. Its new launch is the Cuktech 15 Ultra.

The Cuktech 15 Ultra is a bargain on Amazon right now | Cuktech

Not only does it offer a genuine 20,000mAh, it can also pump out a remarkable 140 watts of power through one of its PD ports alone. In total it can combine its three outputs to deliver 210 watts across three devices.

In truth, 140 watts is more power than most devices need. For example, most smartphones need little more than 40 watts, and even top-spec laptops usually ask for no more than 100 watts.

If you were lucky enough to own, say, a MacBook Pro 16, for example, you could make use of the 140w output - as long as you had the right cable. And investing in something with this much power available will ensure you're future-proof as device power demands continue to ramp up.

And then there's a really clever feature I haven't seen from a power bank before. It's called "Beast Mode", which I love, and it enables the power bank to charge its battery through two different cables, up to a speed of 165 watts. That means its massive battery can be charged in just 45 minutes.

All the information you need about inputs, outputs, and capacity remaining is fed to you on a stylish colour TFT display, and it can support various modern charging protocols.

It costs £89.95, but there's a deal on Amazon at the moment, offering a £10 discount voucher. Tick the box, and the price goes down to £79.95.

It's quite a big unit, but it will charge three devices in one go | Cuktech

It's interesting to compare it to some of the other top power banks on the market. A brand that springs to mind is Anker. Its top-spec Prime device can pump out 250w over its three sockets, and it has a 27,650mAh battery - but it costs £100 more at £179.99.

A closer comparison would be Anker's 737 power bank, which has a 24,000mAh battery, but only 140 watts of total output, and slower charging speed.

It's a similar shape and size to the Cuktech 15 Ultra and it has a similar, albeit smaller, display, but it costs £139.99. So whichever way you look at it, the Cuktech is great value for money.

I wish it wasn't so heavy, but that's not unique to the Cuktech. If you line it up alongside pretty much any power bank with this much capability, it's really not too bad.

It's pretty much a clean sweep for the Cuktech 15 Ultra, then. For the price, it's hard to pick any faults with it.