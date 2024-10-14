OpenRock ear buds reviewed

Review of OpenRock open ear conduction sport earbuds by OneOdio that has £30 off in deal

OpenRock earbuds are among the most talked about using the latest open ear conduction technology. I tested out a pair of OpenRock X and they are impressive.

They cost £169.99 but there is a £30 off voucher on Amazon along with big discounts on other OpenRock earphones, highlighted below. They were billed as “setting a new standard in open-ear headphone technology for fitness enthusiasts and audiophiles”, so they had a lot to live up to.

The cutting-edge technology is open ear conduction, which allows you to also be able to hear your surroundings. I found that particularly important if out about about. That’s something runners and cyclists will benefit from to have a sense of the traffic around them.

Yet despite that the sound is so clear and even better for music as the bass in these ear buds is terrific. OpenRock products use “BassDirect bass acoustic cavity technology” that is said to help better transmit sound into the ear canal and I really could tell the difference.

I liked the design in general too, not just of the ear buds but also the box they come in. The OpenRock X version is in a nifty rectangular charging box that clicks open when pressed and is made from corrosion-resistent stainless steel. It’s got a handy hook to attach to a bag or belt to make it portable.

Hooking around the ear, I found OpenRock by OneOdio fit snugly and were comfortable, which is one of the most important factors for me. Not falling off while out for a walk or something more energetic at the gym is the gold standard after all.

The deals on offer today for those that want to benefit from OpenRock savings are for the OpenRock S by OneOdio, normally £79.99 but shoppers can save £15 with an Amazon voucher here. The earphones have a rock or relax mode to better suit the music or podcast you’re playing.

They have 60 hours of playtime possible between charges and the same bass tech and ergonomic earhook design that I tried, making them easily adjustable to fit various ear sizes.

As with all the OpenRock earbuds, they have been designed with 16.2mm dynamic drivers, which are described as “three times larger than those in other earbuds”