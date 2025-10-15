The Cornwall dream house has a stunning outlook across to the sea | Raffle House

Raffle House lets you try your luck at a £2.9 million Cornwall house for only £10, with a two-for-one deal including a Warwickshire property

The dream property giveaway company Raffle House has just announced details of its latest grand prize - and it's a slice of Cornish paradise.

Valued at £2.9 million, and sitting close to the coastline, the modern design is laid out to make the most of the stunning views over the Cornwall countryside and out to sea.

Split into two wings, and adjoined by a spacious lobby, there are five bedrooms in total, with an open-plan living area and a separate family room on a lower ground floor.

The unique layout ensures all rooms have far-reaching views, and there is plenty of space for luxurious family life.

The layout is designed to drink in the views | Raffle House

To the left of the entrance lobby is the main living area, with a large kitchen that opens into a dining space, and a huge living area looking out over the countryside from large doors.

This part of the house also has a separate utility room, and above that is a mezzanine floor which would make an ideal study area.

To the right of the lobby is a large master bedroom suite with a balcony that drinks in the sea view, and two further bedrooms, along with a family bathroom.

Below this wing of the house is a family room, two further bedrooms and another separate bathroom.

All the rooms are spacious and light | Raffle House

Raffle House has spent more than £100,000 furnishing the property, and all the furniture will be included in the prize.

The winner can choose to move in, to rent the property out, or to sell it and become an instant millionaire. A cash alternative of the property's value will also be offered.

The best bit about the prize draw, however, is the current two-for-one deal.

If you're quick, you could enter the prize draw for £10 to win the new Cornwall house, and you'd also enter the draw for the previous dream home in Warwickshire.

If you’re quick, you could also be in with a chance to win the Warwickshire dream home | Raffle House

This £2.5 million barn conversion sits on a private estate and it's furnished with £200,000 of décor.

The two-for-one offer means your £10 stake gives you a chance to win a £5.4 million prize pot.

Tickets cost £10 for a bundle of 15, and you can increase your odds by buying into a monthly subscription, or just buying a larger bundle of tickets. There is also an option to enter free by post.

To find out more about both properties, and to enter the draw, click here.

