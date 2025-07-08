A genuinely premium home cinema setup is a joy to live with - and it’s never been cheaper to achieve | Awol Vision

Awol’s high-end 4K projector has just had a massive Prime Day price cut – and it could be the centrepiece of your dream home cinema.

If you've been tempted to create the ultimate home cinema setup, but you've never quite amassed the funds needed for really high-end kit, this might be your lucky day.

Because one of the best Ultra Short Throw projectors we've tested has just plummeted in price for Amazon Prime Day.

It's the Awol Vision LTV-3000 Pro, and it's a bit of a monster. Normally costing £3,299 it's got a 31% discount for Prime Day, and that shaves over £1,000 off the price.

It's the cheapest we've seen this projector priced at, and it's an incredible deal - because this has some serious tech built in.

Not only is it a full 4K projector, with a UST laser lamp capable of projecting up to 150", it has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ built in.

It even comes with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max which you can use to access all its smart features.

You can even play 3D films and games with it, if you buy a pair of dedicated glasses, and its remarkable lighting power means you can even enjoy it in the daylight.

To test it, we paired it up with Awol Vision’s incredible floor-rising ALR Daylight screen, and the clarity and quality of the image blew us away.

Yes, £2,279.05 is still a lot of money for a projector, but if you're serious about home cinema, this is a golden opportunity to save some money - and perhaps use what you've saved to invest in the sound system you've always promised yourself.

