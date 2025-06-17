Amazon has just announced dates for its longest-ever Prime Day event | Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2025 just got longer, with four full days of deals starting July 8 and major discounts expected on top brands like Dyson, Lego and Ninja.

Amazon has just announced a date for this year's hotly anticipated Prime Day sales event - and it's going to be bigger than ever.

The summer Prime Day usually lasts two days, but this time it's going to last for four days, starting at midnight on Tuesday, July 8 and ending on Friday, July 11.

This means shoppers will have plenty of time to snap up savings from huge brands, including Bose, Dyson, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja, and Sonos.

Another new feature of this bigger and longer Prime Day event will be the Today’s Big Deals section of the website, which Amazon says will feature daily themes curated exclusively for Prime members, including limited-time "New Deal Drop" deals launching at midnight every day throughout the shopping event.

Amazon has also introduced an AI personal shopping assistant, called Rufus, who will be on hand in the app to help customers make sound choices.

Importantly, to make the most of the savings, some of which could be quite significant, you'll need to be a Prime member.

If you're not already a member, now's the time to do it, because there's a free trial which will run for 30 days - more than long enough to capitalise on the Prime Day savings.

The membership will not only give you fast and free delivery, but you'll get all the other Prime perks, such as Amazon Music, and all the Amazon Video services, including the recently released Clarkson's Farm.