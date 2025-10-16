Adan Waheed has always loved Porsches - and now he owns one | BOTB

A Birmingham student has pulled off the ultimate bargain, winning a £70,000 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible for just 7p in a BOTB draw

A university student from Birmingham has shocked his neighbours after winning a bright green Porsche worth £70,000 for just seven pence.

Adan Waheed was relaxing at home, casually scrolling through the prizes on offer from BOTB, a company that raffles off dream cars every week, when a film crew turned up to hand him over one of their top prizes.

He had entered a draw to win a Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible, worth more than £70,000, and his winning ticket cost just seven pence.

BOTB turned up to surprise him with the keys - and the reaction from his neighbours was priceless | BOTB

"My heart's racing", he told presenter Christian Williams, as he was led down his street to see the car for the first time.

"I'm speechless, my heart is coming out of my chest," he explained, as he sat in the sports car and gave it a rev.

Adan's neighbours had spotted that the big reveal was taking place and one shouted: "Is this actual thing for real, it actually does come true?"

Adan went on to explain, as his neighbours gathered to watch, that he had always been a fan of Porsches, and he didn't currently own a car - despite having passed his driving test three years ago.

Adan's car is a flagship variant of the sought-after 991 version of the iconic rear-engined sports car, with 520bhp and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds | BOTB

Christian did point out to Adan that all BOTB winners are given the chance to take a cash alternative instead of the car, but it was swiftly brushed off.

"I'm taking the car," Adan smiled. "That's not even a question, mate."

Adan's win was one of several prize draws BOTB carries out every week, and prizes include cash, holidays, dream cars, and even a house.

