Looking for sun, sea, and serious savings? This new Wowcher deal on a 4* all-inclusive holiday in Agadir, Morocco, is just what your passport's been waiting for! With return flights, a luxurious hotel stay, and all your meals and drinks covered, you’ll be beach-bound in no time. The holiday is priced from £229 per person with up to 47% with Wowcher .

Stay at the Valeria Jardins D’Agadir Resort - Perfectly located near the coast and city centre, this tranquil resort has everything you need for the ultimate Moroccan getaway. Enjoy the spa, dip in the pool, or unwind in a stylish double room complete with modern comforts and Moroccan charm.

Alternatively, consider The Royal Decameron Tafoukt Beach Resort hotel. Just a stone’s throw from Agadir’s golden beach, this stunning resort is ideal for sunseekers and nightlife lovers alike. Enjoy drinks by the pool, delicious meals, and even late-night fun at the on-site nightclub. Head to Wowcher for full T&Cs here.

Holiday highlights

Return flights from London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, or Manchester

3, 4, 5, or 7-night stay at a 4-star hotel

All-inclusive package: meals, drinks & snacks

Flexible payment options with Klarna or PayPal Credit

Book with confidence and enjoy complete peace of mind

Morocco’s vibrant coastal gem, Agadir, is famous for its sunny skies, wide beaches, and fusion of culture and relaxation. Sunshine, style, and spectacular value — this Agadir beach break is your next unforgettable escape. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both, this all-inclusive deal makes it easy and affordable.

If you were to book this holiday through TUI it wold cost you from £311. So this is a fantastic deal but it wont be around for long. Book today with Wowcher and start the countdown to paradise.

