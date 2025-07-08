The McLaren 570GT would certainly change your school run | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is offering the chance to win a McLaren 570GT supercar for just 15p, with tickets on sale now until Friday.

Packing a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 562bhp, a 0–60mph time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed north of 200mph, the McLaren 570GT is the kind of car that’ll make your neighbours do a double-take.

If you’re lucky enough to win this jaw-dropping supercar, the team from dream car competition firm BOTB will turn up at your door, swing open those iconic dihedral doors, and hand you the keys.

Not ready for life with a supercar? You could always take the £55,000 cash alternative instead. But let’s be honest—who’s saying no to a sky blue McLaren with a thunderous V8 and one of the most focused driving cabins ever made?

With 562bhp on tap, the 570GT is one of the best drivers' cars out there | BOTB

It’s the latest in BOTB’s long list of headline-grabbing giveaways, and right now, tickets are available for just 15p each thanks to a limited-time offer.

The specific car up for grabs is a 2017 model with only 33,000 miles on the clock, and the draw is open until Friday.

Most entrants snap up multiple tickets—and at this price, why not? The more you grab, the better your odds.

Simply click here to head to the prize page. Sign in or register, grab a few tickets (or go all in with a subscription), and cross your fingers for that dream phone call.

