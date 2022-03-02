Beauty loving mums will be delighted this Mother’s Day if you gift them a special edition beauty box which is worth over £20

LookFantastic launch limited edition Mother’s Day beauty box

Top online beauty retailer LookFantastic is celebrating all mums, stepmums, mothers-in-law and mother figures, this Mother’s Day with the launch of a special beauty box.

What does the beauty box contain?

The box, which includes 11 indulgent and beautiful products, is worth £210, but you can treat your mum to it for just £59 - giving you a massive saving of £150.

This incredible saving makes it an affordable way of giving mum the luxury she deserves on Mother’s Day, which this year falls on Sunday 27 March.

The box contains several full size products from luxe brands including a Delilah Intense Buildable Mascara, Philip Kingsley Bond Builder Split End Remedy and Perricone No:Rinse Pore Minimising Toner.

There’s also three deluxe size products; Kate Sommerville Goat Milk Cleanser, Laboratory Perfumes Amber and NEOM Travel Candle.

On top of that, there’s one of these two Liz Earle full-size products; Liz Earle Hydrating Cream Mask or Liz Earle Instant Brightening Eye Cream.

When can I buy the beauty box?

The box is on sale now, but it’s limited edition and we expect it to be a sell out since it’s such amazing value for money - so if you think this is the ideal gift for your mum then order your limited edition Mother’s Day beauty box now.

On top of that, if you subscribe to the LookFantastic Beauty Box you’ll get £5 off the Mother's Day beauty box when you purchase a 3, 6 or 12-month subscription. Prices start at £13 per month.

In additon, you’ll also get money off future limited edition boxes, such as the beautiful Beauty Egg which is being released later this month.

What other gifts can I buy for mum this year?

If you want to treat mum to more than one gift this year then look no further than our round up some of the best personalised, cheap and unique presents for even more gift inspiration.

You could also give mum a delicious meal from the comfort of her own home, or yours, with an afternoon tea box from Morrisons.