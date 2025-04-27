"Cricket is like a religion in Mumbai," said Ganesh, our informative and enthusiastic city tour guide. "But for me, I prefer soccer," he added, with gusto.

He was dead right, because although I had managed to find possibly the only person in India who wasn't a fan of all things leather and willow, evidence of the country's love for their number one sport is pretty much everywhere you turn.

But as my wife and I touched down at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for a two-night pre-cruise stay, it was activities for the heart and soul, rather than bat and bowl, that were at the forefront of our minds.

Families gather before sunset on Mumbai's Chowpatty beach | travelsofmrsb

Our base for this 48-hour sojourn was the luxury Sofitel Mumbai BKC, strategically located in the pulse of the city's affluent commercial district, with the five-star treatment beginning before we even set foot in the hotel as we made full use of its stress-free airport transfer service, avoiding the daunting prospect of using of our own navigation skills in the middle of Mumbai's morning rush hour.

Boasting over 300 rooms and suites, and a towering 14 floors, Sofitel Mumbai is a hotel that blurs the lines between business and pleasure, aiming to provide an elegant oasis for tourists, families and businesspeople from across the globe.

For us it was only leisure on the cards as we looked forward to whisking our way round as much of Mumbai as possible after booking ourselves onto two exciting city tours through international online travel marketplace Get Your Guide.

One of Sofitel Mumbai BKC's luxurious suites | travelsofmrsb

As we had arrived early, heartwarmed by a traditional Indian welcome from the Sofitel's super friendly staff, there was time to check out our room, one of the spacious and sophisticated suites, and the plethora of other hotel facilities before our evening 'Street Food and Night Markets' excursion.

Remaining hungry for our tour was a task made more difficult by the temptations of Pondichery Cafe, the hotel's multi-cuisine all-day buffet, but after revving up our taste for spice with a selection of Indian small plates, we resisted the urge for refills and managed to achieve our goal.

Booking a tour through Get Your Guide is easy as all the important details of times, meeting points, duration and what to bring are provided through a handy app downloaded to your phone, with updates and reminders pinging their way through during the days and weeks prior.

As ours was a private tour, we were picked up by car outside the Sofitel's plush lobby, welcomed by guide Hitesh and a designated driver before a 15-minute ride to Chowpatty beach where we joined the locals who had descended with their families to watch the sun go down while enjoying street food snacks in a glorious picnic setting.

Jyran Tandoor restaurant in Sofitel Mumbai BKC | travelsofmrsb

It was all very beautiful, with the hot daytime sun replaced by a cooler breeze which worked harmoniously with the heat of Indian spices tingling on our tongues, as we worked our way round the food stalls trying out the wonderful local delicacies including the delicious Pav Bhaji (a spicy vegetable curry mopped up with bread roll) and Panipuri, a deep fried crispy shell filled with potatoes, onions and chickpeas mixed with a warm spiced water to create a sensational explosion of flavours in the mouth.

Next stop was Mohamed Ali Road and a walk round Mumbai's oldest market, a predominantly Muslim area focused on more meat-based dishes and mouth-watering desserts.

There we sampled more fantastic flavours in the form of India's famous Masala Chai (spiced tea) and creamy chicken tandoor cooked on a stick before rounding things off with a welcome sweet fix at Taj Ice Cream parlour.

Delicious dosas on the Street Food and Night Markets Tour booked through Get Your Guide | travelsofmrsb

Mazing our way through the bustling streets with Hitesh, submerged but not overwhelmed by the huge crowds of locals, we soon realised it was just a normal night in Mumbai.

It also happened to be the middle of Ramadan, with families gathering to enjoy 'Iftar' after sunset, their first meal breaking the daytime fast, which just added to the authenticness of the occasion.

Next morning, after enjoying the perk of fresh-to-order breakfasts of dosas and stuffed parathas in Sofitel's executive Club Millesime Lounge, it was out and about early doors for a day of sightseeing on the ‘Guided City Sightseeing Tour’, first joining Ganesh and a group of other tourists for an eye-opening walk around the Dharavi slum, which gained international recognition a few years ago through the hit Slumdog Millionaire film.

The Dharavi slum, which gained international recognition through the Slumdog Millionaire film | travelsofmrsb

Fascinated, and not perturbed by the expected sanitation and hygiene issues that were apparent, it provided a real insight into how people live and work in the slum, thanks mainly to Dharavi's thriving recycling, textiles and leather industries, all driven by an obvious and unwavering community spirit.

The rest of the tour uncovered more of the city's sightseeing gems, with visits to the Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Palace, a chance to barter for goodies at the busy Crawford Market and a walk along Marine Drive, Mumbai's stunning 3.6km promenade renowned for its stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

As well as the Mani Bhavan museum dedicated to Ghandi and the city's beautiful Hanging Gardens for a photo opportunity, there was also time for a pub stop to enjoy a Kingfisher beer with the locals, which was duly washed down with another of the city's street food staples, Vada Pav, a fluffy and light crispy potato fritter in a bread roll doused with a mint and sweet chutney.

Masala Chai, a staple Mumbai beverage | travelsofmrsb

As delicious as it was, it was the only thing we'd eaten all afternoon, so we were more than ready for our evening meal back at the Sofitel in its speciality Tandoor restaurant Jyran, where we devoured items from the set menu which included Malihabadi Seekh Kebab (lamb) and Tandoori Hakimi Murgh (chicken) appetisers, along with main courses of Purane Chowk Ki Nihari (lamb trotters) and Tamatar Ki Macchli (fish curry) to name a few.

After another epic night's sleep and with our cruise due to leave port in the afternoon, our time in Mumbai was coming to an end, but making full use of the midday checkout we ensured there was enough time for a few relaxing hours by the hotel's L'OH open-air swimming pool, which was probably the most 'chill time' we'd had during our stay.

Having said that, Mumbai isn't a city you come to for a rest. It's a city for seeing and tasting, and returning to the appropriate cricket theme, I'd happily declare that I don't just like Mumbai, I love it!

Sofitel's plush Club Millesime Executive Lounge | Sofitel

TRAVEL FACTS

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, C 57, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Room prices start at approx. £160 a night, plus tax. For more information visit the hotel website.

Get Your Guide - starting prices for the Street Food & Night Markets Tour and the Guided City Sightseeing Tour currently start from approx. £10 per person.

FLY DIRECT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC PREMIUM ECONOMY

Virgin Atlantic flies direct between London Heathrow and Mumbai with Premium Economy return fares from £832 per person, including complimentary food, drink, inflight entertainment and taxes.

For further information visit the Virgin Atlantic website or call 0344 8747 747. This fare is available for departure on 29th June 2025, returning on 6th July 2025. Prices given are correct as of 23rd April 2025 and are subject to change.

In Premium passengers can enjoy extra large seats, extra legroom, two 23kg checked bags, a glass of bubbly when you board, pre-order food from the Premium menu, Premium check-in and priority boarding. More information regarding premium economy cabin can be found here.

FLYING FROM HEATHROW?

Booking Meet & Greet Parking in advance through Holiday Extras means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. Plus, with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend you can do without charge.

For 15 days’ parking at Holiday Extras Meet and Greet at Terminal 3, Heathrow Airport is available for £181.50 based on arrival on 10th June 2025.