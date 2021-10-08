LEGO have released their largest ever collectible set, a 9900 piece scale model of the RMS Titanic

The largest ever LEGO collectible toy set has been released - a replica of the RMS Titanic.

The set joins many highly sought after sets, including those based on Marvel films, the Harry Potter series and Disney films.

Titanic is the ill-fated British passenger liner, built in Belfast, which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage to New York after striking an iceberg in 1912.

Now, almost 110 years after the tragedy, LEGO have created a set which will allow people to build their own model of the luxurious liner.

It’s the biggest set LEGO have created - at least to date - and measures 135cm, (or 53 inch), so you’ll need lots of time and patience to put it together - as well as a large shelf to display it on to.

Here’s where you can buy the set for yourself - along with other LEGO sets which are based on films and TV shows - including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter.

LEGO® Titanic LEGO Titanic set £462.35 Build the legendary ship of dreams, the Titanic, in your own home with this brand new LEGO set. It’s a recreation of the ship at a 1:200 scale, designed with three sections, which is made of over 9,000 pieces. Authentic details include over 300 portholes, the iconic bridge, lifeboats, benches, cargo crane and more. This set will provide many hours of building pleasure culminating in an impressive model to display with pride once you are finished. The set retails at $629.99, which is £462.35. Buy now

LEGO 75276 Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Display Building Set, LEGO 75276 Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Display Building Set, £49.99 Star Wars fans can enjoy the challenge of creating this LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet. The 519-piece set comes with easy-to-follow, illustrated instructions so even LEGO newcomers can build this iconic ornament with confidence. The display model is 18cm high when complete. It would makes an ideal gift for yourself or the hobbyist in your life. Buy now

LEGO Star Wars: Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO Star Wars: Imperial Star Destroyer £599.99 Rule the stars with this giant LEGO set which is a replica of the starship seen at the start of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’. Just like in the film, this amazing set also includes a buildable Tantive IV model to chase. It has over 4,700 pieces and includes swivelling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing along its 109cm-long surface. It’s a great collectable piece for any discerning LEGO and Star Wars fan. Buy now

LEGO Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore's Phoenix Set LEGO Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore's Phoenix Set £35.00 Exclusive to Argos, this detailed, collectible and mechanical model of Fawkes, Dumbledore’s iconic phoenix from the Harry Potter movies, has realistic ‘flying’ wings, fiery feathers and a powerful beak. It’s a model which kids can proudly display and ‘fly’ too - and it’s sure to get lots of admiration from their friends. Suitable for children aged 10 and over due to small parts. Buy now

LEGO Hogwarts Castle LEGO Hogwarts Castle £350.00 Make the magic of Harry Potter come alive with this impressive set. It features numerous highlights from the Harry Potter series that all fans will know and love, including towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and even Hagrid’s Hut. There’s also five buildable boats and 27 microfigures, plus more. When completed, the castle is over 58cm tall and will take pride of place in any room for a Harry Potter and LEGO enthusiast. Buy now

Super Heroes Marvel Avengers LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Avengers LEGO £54.99 Make your very own Iron Man lab with this Marvel themed set. It comes complete with detachable modules and a rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms for Tony Stark to get suited up as Iron Man. This set includes 6 minifigures; Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41 and Iron Man MK 50 and 2 Outriders. Kids have everything they need to recreate exciting action from the Marvel Avengers movies with this cool LEGO building set. Buy now

LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ of the Galaxy Ship Set LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ of the Galaxy Ship Set £127.99 Marvel fans can recreate the authentic detail and awesome style of one of the most iconic spaceships from the Marvel Avengers films with this impressive set. The opening cockpit has room for all the LEGO Marvel minifigures included in the set; Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and a Chitauri warrior. Fun features include a weapon store, computer and a place for the heroes to snack on coffee and doughnuts. A rotatable stand allows the spaceship to be positioned for dynamic display and endless imaginative adventures. The spaceship (including stand) measures over 25cm high, 36cm long and 59 cm wide. The set contains 1901 pieces and is suitable for children aged 14 and over. Buy now

LEGO Disney Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana's Story LEGO Disney Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana's Story £15.00 Inspire any Disney Princess fan with a micro-world full of fun, featuring a castle toy with opening bridge, 4 micro-doll figures and 4 LEGO figures. In this set, children can create stories with Disney’s Cinderella, Tiana, Belle and Ariel together with Gus, Lumiere, a dolphin and a frog LEGO figures. It can also be easily fold it up for play on the move. There’s a total of 130 pieces. Suitable for children aged 5 and over. Buy now