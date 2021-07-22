Is an evaporative cooler an effective alternative to an air conditioner - and is it cheaper to run?

Hot and bothered? We look at the benefits of an evaporative cooler

An evaporative cooler can provide a simpler way of staying cool

While a fan or an air conditioning unit may be the first thought, a evaporative cooler may actually be the best choice

An evaporative cooler utilizes water-soaked pads to cool the air.

This process works because a fan pulls hot air into the unit, sending it through a series of pads that helps evaporate the liquid into a gas.

This then blows out cooler air than what entered the unit, while warmer air is pushed out through windows.

When operating an evaporative cooler, windows are opened part way to allow warm indoor air to escape as it is replaced by cooled air.

Unlike central air conditioning systems that recirculate the same air, evaporative coolers provide a steady stream of fresh air into the house.

While air conditioners draw moisture out of the air, evaporative coolers cool with the opposite effect by adding humidity to the air it blows out.

The fan also continuously circulates air, creating a slight breeze, which will help make your body feel cooler.

Evaporative coolers use about one-quarter as much energy to run when compared to an air conditioning unit so they will be cheaper in the long run too.

They are known to be more eco-friendly because they don’t use any chemicals to cool the air.

These devices are cheap to run, good on energy, provide air that is clean and fresh, are easy to install and low on maintenance. Also, they don’t emit much CO2.

Another advantage of an evaporative cooling machine is that they are not very noisy since they do not use refrigerants or a compressor.

You must, however, keep a window or door open while they are being used as this prevents an excess of moisture build up.

